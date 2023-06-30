Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 225.20% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on Plus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTV opened at $2.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01. Plus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.39.

Plus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTV Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10). The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.85) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 27.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 237,304 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 237.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 185,940 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 1,003.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 124,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186Re obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

