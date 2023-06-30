Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the May 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,751,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,944,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,827 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,232,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC raised its stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Kim LLC now owns 1,202,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 802,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,872,000. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Stock Performance

NASDAQ XPDB opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the transition energy and renewable sector in North America.

