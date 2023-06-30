Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBU) Short Interest Down 90.0% in June

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBU – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,260,000 after buying an additional 355,220 shares in the last quarter.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Stock Performance

Shares of XPDBU opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $10.82.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the transition energy and renewable sector in North America.

