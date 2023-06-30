Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $9.45 Per Share

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will earn $9.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.47. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Preferred Bank’s current full-year earnings is $9.74 per share.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PFBC. StockNews.com started coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Preferred Bank Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $56.35 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $77.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average is $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $813.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.01. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $72.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.15 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 678.2% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 337,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 294,324 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Preferred Bank by 1,412.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,873,000 after buying an additional 248,717 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 497,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,921,000 after acquiring an additional 197,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after acquiring an additional 104,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.