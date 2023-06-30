Progress Software Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the software maker on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

Progress Software has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years. Progress Software has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Progress Software to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.67. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The firm had revenue of $179.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $210,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,322. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 23.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

