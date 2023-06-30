Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.98-1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $172-176 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.72 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.16-$4.24 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRGS. Citigroup raised their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Progress Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.20.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Trading Up 2.4 %

PRGS opened at $54.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average of $55.67. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $61.79.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $179.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.39%.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $89,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progress Software news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 46,028 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $2,603,803.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,493.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $89,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,343.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,322 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 75.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 8.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.