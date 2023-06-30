Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $5.48 Per Share

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.06. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of PB opened at $57.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $78.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.10.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.02 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 39.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,069,000 after purchasing an additional 890,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $63,078,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 421.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,663,000 after buying an additional 626,060 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,121,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,199,000 after buying an additional 401,821 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director L. Jack Lord purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.04 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,075. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

