PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ADOOY stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $14.06.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.5932 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 16.67%. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

About PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal and mining business in Indonesia. The company operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. It provides trading, transportation, warehousing, quarrying, cargo handling, mining, and transportation support services.

