Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for EQT Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for EQT in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EQT’s FY2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EQT. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EQT from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.95. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EQT by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,550,057,000 after buying an additional 6,293,070 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,646,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

