Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Ashland Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ashland in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Ashland’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ashland from $129.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ashland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.25.

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $87.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ashland has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $114.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.61 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Ashland

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Ashland by 34.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,523,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ashland by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ashland by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

