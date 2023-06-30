Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Issued By Zacks Research

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Range Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 27th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.48.

Range Resources Stock Performance

RRC stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,624,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 115.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,517 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 15,274 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 382,679 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In related news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $997,516.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,843.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $997,516.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,843.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 387,044 shares of company stock valued at $10,674,385 in the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.76%.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.