Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Paramount Global Lowered by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Paramount Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Paramount Global’s FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PARA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

Shares of PARA opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.64%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

