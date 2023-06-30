Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Decreased by Analyst

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued on Monday, June 26th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TECK opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $49.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

