Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Lifted by Zacks Research

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Charles Schwab in a research note issued on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

SCHW opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $101.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Charles Schwab by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

