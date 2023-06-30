Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $138.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on QLYS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

Qualys stock opened at $128.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $162.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.28.

Insider Activity at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.60 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 34.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualys will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total value of $1,083,456.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,667,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $217,913.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,224.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $1,083,456.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,667,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,576. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Qualys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 71.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

