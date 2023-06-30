Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Shares Acquired by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) by 176.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,145 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ranpak by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Ranpak by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,927,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 78,360 shares during the period. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new stake in Ranpak in the third quarter valued at $1,307,000. Ulysses Management LLC grew its position in Ranpak by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 808,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 352,831 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 744,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 112,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alicia M. Tranen acquired 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $106,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alicia M. Tranen acquired 36,500 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $106,215.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $145,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Salil Seshadri bought 94,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $398,475.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 463,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,939.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 192,435 shares of company stock worth $682,985 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ranpak Price Performance

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ranpak from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

PACK opened at $4.24 on Friday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Ranpak’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

About Ranpak

(Free Report)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.