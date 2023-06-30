RBA Wealth Management LLC Acquires 638 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.4% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $234.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.64. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.