Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) PT Raised to $110.00 at Barclays

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $100.90 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $106.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.01 and its 200 day moving average is $71.86.

Insider Transactions at Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,897.91% and a negative return on equity of 922.50%. On average, analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total value of $582,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,923.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $239,243.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,334.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total value of $582,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,923.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,682 shares of company stock worth $10,758,842 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Reata Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5,442.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.