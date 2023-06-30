Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed’s Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE REED opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.58. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

Get Reed's alerts:

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.68). Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 1,582.74% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. The business had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reed’s will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.