Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $720.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $953.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $857.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $708.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $563.82 and a 52 week high of $837.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $758.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $759.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $995,629.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,302 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

