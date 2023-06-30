Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,542 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after acquiring an additional 966,768 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RF opened at $17.69 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

