Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Purchased by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,536 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.55.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of RGA opened at $137.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $112.23 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.84.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $1.79. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

