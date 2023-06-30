Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET) Senior Officer Jacqueline Tardif Sells 17,500 Shares

Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET – Free Report) Senior Officer Jacqueline Tardif sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.04, for a total transaction of C$53,200.00.
Reitmans Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$13.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.87. Reitmans Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.18 and a 12-month high of C$3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27.
About Reitmans
