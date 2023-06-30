Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET) Senior Officer Jacqueline Tardif Sells 17,500 Shares

Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET – Free Report) Senior Officer Jacqueline Tardif sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.04, for a total transaction of C$53,200.00.

The firm has a market cap of C$13.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.87. Reitmans Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.18 and a 12-month high of C$3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27.

Reitmans (Canada) Limited primarily engages in the retail of women's wearing apparel in Canada. Its products include shirts, blouses, pants, dresses, skirts, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers apparel for men. It serves customers through retail and e-commerce channels, under the Reitmans, Addition Elle, Penningtons, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba brand names.

