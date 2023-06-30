Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Upgraded to Neutral by Citigroup

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Renesas Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of RNECY opened at $9.19 on Friday. Renesas Electronics has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $9.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

