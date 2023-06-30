Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wintrust Financial Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $9.45 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.50. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.86 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $72.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.59. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $57.48 and a twelve month high of $97.81.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $565.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.68 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy Crane purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,575.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

