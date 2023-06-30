Reviewing CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) and Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Free Report) and Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CFN Enterprises and Payoneer Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CFN Enterprises -320.58% N/A -265.71% Payoneer Global -3.55% -4.81% -0.43%

Risk & Volatility

CFN Enterprises has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Payoneer Global has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

83.2% of Payoneer Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of CFN Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Payoneer Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CFN Enterprises and Payoneer Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Payoneer Global 0 0 5 0 3.00

Payoneer Global has a consensus target price of $8.08, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Payoneer Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Payoneer Global is more favorable than CFN Enterprises.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CFN Enterprises and Payoneer Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CFN Enterprises $4.32 million 1.86 -$9.90 million N/A N/A Payoneer Global $627.62 million 2.78 -$11.97 million ($0.08) -60.63

CFN Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Payoneer Global.

Summary

Payoneer Global beats CFN Enterprises on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CFN Enterprises

CFN Enterprises Inc. engages in the sponsored content and marketing activities for legal CBD, cannabis, and psychedelics industries in the United States. The company also manufactures CBD products for growers, pharmaceutical, wellness providers, and retailers' needs. It offers sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns. The company also operates various media platforms, such as CannabisFN.com, the CannabisFN iOS app, the CFN Media YouTube channel, the CFN Media podcast, and other venues to educate and inform investors interested in the cannabis industry. It distributes its content to various online platforms, which include CannabisFN.com website, press releases, financial news syndicates, search engines, YouTube, iTunes, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and others. The company was formerly known as Accelerize Inc. and changed its name to CFN Enterprises Inc. in October 2019. CFN Enterprises Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Whitefish, Montana.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc. operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others. The company's platform delivers bank-grade security, stability, and redundancy. Its cross-border payment solutions support to pay and get paid quickly. The company serves approximately 190 countries and territories. Payoneer Global Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

