Reviewing Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Her Imports and TeraWulf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Her Imports N/A N/A N/A TeraWulf -375.21% -80.23% -30.67%

Volatility and Risk

Her Imports has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TeraWulf has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Her Imports N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TeraWulf $15.03 million 24.41 -$90.79 million N/A N/A

This table compares Her Imports and TeraWulf’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Her Imports has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TeraWulf.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.1% of TeraWulf shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Her Imports shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of TeraWulf shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Her Imports and TeraWulf, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A TeraWulf 0 0 1 0 3.00

TeraWulf has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.61%. Given TeraWulf’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than Her Imports.

Summary

TeraWulf beats Her Imports on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Her Imports

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 16 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

