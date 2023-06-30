Reviewing Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) & Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB)

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) and Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coastal Financial and Oak Valley Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coastal Financial $316.85 million 1.60 $40.63 million $3.45 11.10 Oak Valley Bancorp $66.77 million 3.14 $22.90 million $3.62 6.99

Coastal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Valley Bancorp. Oak Valley Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coastal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coastal Financial 0 0 1 1 3.50 Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Coastal Financial and Oak Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Coastal Financial currently has a consensus target price of $61.67, indicating a potential upside of 61.09%. Given Coastal Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coastal Financial is more favorable than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Coastal Financial and Oak Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coastal Financial 12.18% 19.73% 1.47% Oak Valley Bancorp 39.13% 24.15% 1.51%

Volatility & Risk

Coastal Financial has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.9% of Coastal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Coastal Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coastal Financial beats Oak Valley Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, small business administration loans, commercial lines of credit, capital call lines working capital loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, and other loan products; owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate loans, and multi-family residential loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat and recreational vehicle, and secured term loans, as well as overdraft protection. In addition, it provides remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct and reciprocal deposit services, as well as debit cards. Further, the company offers business accounts and cash management services, including business checking and savings accounts, and treasury services, as well as banking as a service, a platform that allows broker dealers and digital financial service providers to offer their customers banking services. Coastal Financial Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial business lending and trade finance, and small business administration lending, as well as consumer loans that include automobile loans, home mortgages, credit lines and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, merchant, night depository, extended hours, wire transfer of funds, and note collection services, as well as automated teller machines. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, California.

