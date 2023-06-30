Reviewing Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) and Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY)

Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Free Report) and Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Paladin Energy has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uranium Royalty has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Paladin Energy alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Paladin Energy and Uranium Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paladin Energy N/A N/A N/A Uranium Royalty N/A -4.19% -3.84%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paladin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Uranium Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Paladin Energy and Uranium Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Uranium Royalty has a consensus price target of $5.90, indicating a potential upside of 197.98%. Given Uranium Royalty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Uranium Royalty is more favorable than Paladin Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paladin Energy and Uranium Royalty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paladin Energy $4.70 million 300.72 -$26.74 million N/A N/A Uranium Royalty N/A N/A -$3.39 million ($0.06) -33.00

Uranium Royalty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paladin Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Paladin Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Uranium Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Paladin Energy

(Free Report)

Paladin Energy Limited develops, explores for, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company also holds 70% interest in the Michelin project that covers an area of 52,250 hectares located in Labrador, Canada; and 100% interest in the Mount Isa project that consists of six mineral development licenses located in Queensland, Australia. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the Manyingee project comprising three mining licenses and two exploration licenses covering an area of 1,307 hectares located in the north-west of Western Australia; and the Carley Bore project that consists of two contiguous exploration licenses with granted retention status in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007. Paladin Energy Limited was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Perth, Australia.

About Uranium Royalty

(Free Report)

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.