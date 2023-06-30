Reviewing Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) & Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) and Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ryan Specialty and Tiptree’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty $1.73 billion 6.65 $61.05 million $0.56 78.88 Tiptree $1.40 billion 0.39 -$8.27 million ($0.27) -55.26

Ryan Specialty has higher revenue and earnings than Tiptree. Tiptree is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryan Specialty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ryan Specialty has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiptree has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

30.6% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of Tiptree shares are held by institutional investors. 54.5% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Tiptree shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ryan Specialty and Tiptree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty 10.11% 40.74% 5.19% Tiptree -0.58% 9.93% 1.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ryan Specialty and Tiptree, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty 1 2 3 0 2.33 Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus target price of $46.88, indicating a potential upside of 6.12%. Given Ryan Specialty’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ryan Specialty is more favorable than Tiptree.

Summary

Ryan Specialty beats Tiptree on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company serves commercial, industrial, institutional, and government sectors. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, contractual liability, energy, allied health, general liability, directors' and officers' liability, life sciences, inland marine, contractors' equipment, contractors' liability, student legal liability, hospitality, and business owner insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as storage unit contents, manufactured housing, GAP, auto, credit life and disability, and collateral insurance products. The company also provides warranty insurance products covering losses on automobiles, mobile devices, consumer electronics, appliances, furniture, vehicle service contracts, roadside assistance and motor clubs, GAP, automobile dent and ding repair, key replacement, cellular handset protection, and service contracts on other consumer goods, as well as premium finance services, lead generation support, insurance sales, and business process outsourcing. In addition, it offers mortgage loans for institutional investors; asset management services; and maritime shipping services, as well as invests in shares. The company markets its products through a network of independent insurance agents, consumer finance companies, auto dealers, retailers, brokers, and managing general agencies. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. in December 2016. Tiptree Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

