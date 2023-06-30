Reviewing Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) and High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITID)

High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITID – Free Report) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.9% of Walgreens Boots Alliance shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Walgreens Boots Alliance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for High Tide and Walgreens Boots Alliance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score High Tide 0 0 0 0 N/A Walgreens Boots Alliance 1 8 3 0 2.17

Profitability

Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.94%. Given Walgreens Boots Alliance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Walgreens Boots Alliance is more favorable than High Tide.

This table compares High Tide and Walgreens Boots Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets High Tide N/A N/A N/A Walgreens Boots Alliance -2.36% 12.42% 3.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares High Tide and Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio High Tide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Walgreens Boots Alliance $132.70 billion 0.18 $4.34 billion ($3.84) -7.39

Walgreens Boots Alliance has higher revenue and earnings than High Tide.

Summary

Walgreens Boots Alliance beats High Tide on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc. operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores. In addition, the company provides data analytics services, as well as operates Grasscity.com and CBDcity.com platforms. As of April 26, 2021, it operated 85 retail locations in Canada. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores. It also provides central specialty pharmacy services and mail services. The company operates under the Walgreens and Duane Reade brands in the United States. The International segment sells prescription drugs; and health and wellness, beauty, personal care, and other consumer products through its pharmacy-led health and beauty retail stores and optical practices, as well as through boots.com and an integrated mobile application. It also engages in pharmaceutical wholesaling and distribution business in Germany. The company operates retail stores under the Boots, Benavides, and Ahumada in the United Kingdom, Thailand, Norway, the Republic of Ireland, the Netherlands, Mexico, and Chile. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

