Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Short Interest Update

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the May 31st total of 537,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.0 days.
Rexel Stock Performance
RXLSF stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78. Rexel has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47.
Rexel Company Profile
