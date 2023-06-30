Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Short Interest Update

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the May 31st total of 537,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.0 days.

Rexel Stock Performance

RXLSF stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78. Rexel has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

