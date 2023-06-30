Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.68 Per Share

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a report released on Tuesday, June 27th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $3.68 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.29. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RCI. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Desjardins cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RCI stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $50.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.92.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,981,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $555,454,000 after buying an additional 244,793 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $646,770,000 after acquiring an additional 238,829 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,822,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $408,893,000 after acquiring an additional 589,494 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,857,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,122,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $271,429,000 after purchasing an additional 158,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

