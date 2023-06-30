Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 147 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in PPG Industries by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in PPG Industries by 90.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.18.

PPG stock opened at $145.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.40 and a fifty-two week high of $145.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.47. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

