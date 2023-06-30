Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 726 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,639 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after buying an additional 2,802,291 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,712,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,092 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,608,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,012,000 after buying an additional 184,465 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,764,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,752,000 after buying an additional 185,148 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,478,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,383,000 after acquiring an additional 607,185 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $17.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

