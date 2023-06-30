Rover Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 17,748 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,623% compared to the typical daily volume of 264 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rover Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rover Group by 1,700.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 216,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 204,776 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rover Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 159,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rover Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,644,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 47,880 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Rover Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,790,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 309,834 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rover Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,957,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 71,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Stock Up 1.2 %

ROVR opened at $4.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.05 million, a P/E ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25. Rover Group has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $5.26.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.95 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rover Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rover Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

About Rover Group

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

