Royal Bank of Canada Trims Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Target Price to $789.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $816.00 to $789.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on REGN. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $856.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $875.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $857.05.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $708.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $758.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $759.12. The firm has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $563.82 and a 1-year high of $837.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total value of $900,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,033,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total value of $900,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $17,033,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,620 shares of company stock worth $3,691,302. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,418,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,738,735,000 after purchasing an additional 251,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,957,433,000 after purchasing an additional 77,380 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $434,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,384,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,959,437,000 after purchasing an additional 161,642 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.