Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives C$135.76 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$135.76.

Several research firms have issued reports on RY. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Insider Activity at Royal Bank of Canada

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.79, for a total value of C$515,507.49.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.5 %

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$125.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$174.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$126.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$130.79. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$116.75 and a 1-year high of C$140.18.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.88 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 13.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5101103 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

