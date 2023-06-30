Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the May 31st total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Saipem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Saipem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.95.

Saipem Stock Up 11.5 %

Saipem stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Saipem has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through divisions Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, and Offshore Drilling. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

Featured Articles

