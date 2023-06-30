Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) rose 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.37 and last traded at $27.25. Approximately 1,303,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,236,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Samsara Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23.

Insider Activity

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Bicket sold 83,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $1,653,550.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,075.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John Bicket sold 83,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $1,653,550.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,075.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 83,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $1,651,934.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,242.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,334,476 shares of company stock valued at $55,949,495 in the last quarter. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

