Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

SASR has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.90. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.47 and a 12-month high of $42.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.43.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.49. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $113.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,812,000 after purchasing an additional 133,565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,986,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,685,000 after acquiring an additional 22,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,800,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,758,000 after acquiring an additional 25,086 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,482,000 after acquiring an additional 127,698 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 26.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,131,000 after acquiring an additional 318,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

