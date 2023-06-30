Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) fell 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.34 and last traded at $22.38. 30,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 325,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $113.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 27.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 290.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 57.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 410.4% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

