Scotiabank Lowers Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target to C$17.25

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.25 to C$17.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on INGXF. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of INGXF stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 0.53. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( OTCMKTS:INGXF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $161.47 million during the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

