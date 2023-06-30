Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Delta Air Lines in a report released on Wednesday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “top pick” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.32.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.8 %

DAL stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.52. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.