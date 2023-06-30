Security National Bank Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Security National Bank reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $106.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.63. The firm has a market cap of $431.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

