Seele-N Tops 1-Day Volume of $958.41 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 30th. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $919,817.47 and $958.41 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00019186 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013898 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,799.35 or 1.00029721 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Seele-N

SEELE is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00003912 USD and is down -90.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,618.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

