Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Bought by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sendas Distribuidora were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance

NYSE:ASAI opened at $13.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.77. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $20.98.

Sendas Distribuidora Increases Dividend

Sendas Distribuidora ( NYSE:ASAI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 29.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.0506 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Sendas Distribuidora’s previous — dividend of $0.04. Sendas Distribuidora’s payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Sendas Distribuidora Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

