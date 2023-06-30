Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) dropped 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.88 and last traded at $4.89. Approximately 1,058,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,273,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MCRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.
Seres Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider David S. Ege sold 7,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $36,527.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,822.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.
