Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) dropped 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.88 and last traded at $4.89. Approximately 1,058,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,273,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Seres Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The business had revenue of ($0.52) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,977.08% and a negative net margin of 3,509.50%. The company’s revenue was down 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David S. Ege sold 7,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $36,527.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,822.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

