ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 441,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,731 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $198,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.94.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $548.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $508.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $576.68. The company has a market cap of $111.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at $21,826,287.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,956 shares of company stock worth $15,088,178 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

