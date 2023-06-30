Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF) Short Interest Update

Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the May 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shanta Gold Price Performance
Shanta Gold stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14. Shanta Gold has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.18.
Shanta Gold Company Profile
